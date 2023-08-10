Undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling has been dubbed the greatest bantamweight of all-time to ever step foot inside the Octagon by play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, who claims that regardless of result against incoming challenger, Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, the Uniondale native’s status will remain unchanged.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, is slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 292 next weekend in Boston, Massachusetts, headlining the TD Garden card in a title defense against the current number two ranked contender, O’Malley.

Recently separating himself as the most prolific bantamweight champion in the history of the promotion back in May, Sterling headlined UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey, defeating the former flyweight and bantamweight kingpin, Henry Cejudo in a close, split decision win.

Jon Anik sings the praises of Aljamain Sterling ahead of his return at UFC 292

And attempting to land a further record-setting fourth consecutive title defense against Montana native, O’Malley, Sterling hasb been labelled the greatest bantamweight to ever compete in the UFC, even if he loses in spectacular fashion against O’Malley next weekend.

“He (Aljamain Sterling) could lose by head kick 30 seconds in [against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292], and he’s still the greatest UFC bantamweight champion of all time, for me,” Jon Anik told MMA Junkie. “Aljamain Sterling is criminally underappreciated.”

Prior to his split judging win over Los Angeles native, Cejudo earlier this year, Sterling managed to turn in his second successful title defense in a dominant second round ground strikes TKO win over former champion, T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 last October – which followed a rematch title unification and retention win against rival, Petr Yan.

As for O’Malley, the surging bantamweight contender enters next weekend’s premiere title challenge off the back of a close, split decision win of his own over former champion and Dudinka native, Yan.

