Returning to the Octagon next weekend atop UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts, undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling looks to be in the shape of his career as he looks to turn in another successful title defense, taking on the surging Sean O’Malley.

Sterling, the most prolific bantamweight champion in the history of the organization, most recently headlined UFC 287 back in May of this year in Newark, New Jersey – defeating former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo in a close split decision win in the latter’s return from a three-year retirement.

For the Uniondale native, the victory over Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo propelled him to three successful title defenses – following prior wins over fellow former champions, T.J. Dillashaw, and Petr Yan – separating him from his peers as the most successful defending titleholder at bantamweight.

And booked to headline next weekend in the TD Garden, Sterling draws the current number two-ranked, Sean O’Malley – whom has been sidelined since he landed his own close decision win over common-foe, Petr Yan at UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Aljamain Sterling stuns fans with stunning physique

Claiming he has cut down to near-championship weight as a result of a “crash diet” on his official X account this Thursday evening, Serra-Longo MMA staple, Sterling showed off a huge physique ahead of his championship return in Massachusetts.

“This is what a crash diet looks like,” Aljamain Sterling posted on X. “#SnapTheTwig #4TimeFunk #AndStill #TWS”

Unifying and defending the bantamweight championships against Dudinka native, Yan last year in Florida, Sterling would return on that same UFC 280 card back in October in the Middle East – stopping the former two-division champion, Dillashaw with a one-sided win, courtesy of a slew of second round ground strikes for a TKO stoppage.

Aljamain Sterling looks to land his fourth title defense at UFC 292 next weekend