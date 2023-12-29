Aljamain Sterling reveals 9-Week drinking, Hookah binge after title loss hampered return: ‘It took a toll on my lungs’

Aljamain Sterling reveals he has been drinking regularly and has reached 180lbs.

Sterling is set to return to The Octagon as part of the UFC 300 card, this time moving up to featherweight to take on Calvin Kattar.

Fans last saw Sterling in August when he dropped his title to Sean O’Malley, ending a 2-year+ reign as champion. Sterling had said prior to this fight that he intended to move up in weight regardless of result after the weight cut had begun to take its toll.

Aljamain Sterling reveals weight gain

Being a champion can become a massive part of a fighter’s identity and when they lose it can be difficult to deal with. People deal with it in different ways.

“Right now I’m just tired. I do one to two rounds of striking, and I’m exhausted,” Sterling said. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Also (I’m) moving around and trying to do what I do when I’m lighter. Those eight to nine weeks of drinking every single day and hookah non-stop, staying up late at night, it definitely took a toll on my lungs, so I still feel like I’m battling back from and trying to gain all that.”

On top of drinking, Sterling revealed that he has also been enjoying his food, and lots of it.

“I got a sweet tooth, and even though I’m not only eating candies and chocolates, it almost feels like a bottomless pit,” Sterling continued.

“Like you can’t help yourself. You’re telling yourself to stop eating, but somehow your hands are still moving towards the fridge, your legs are still walking towards the fridge, and your fingers are dialling DoorDash and Uber Eats. Somehow you’re still ordering food when you know you don’t want anything. It’s like a sickness.”

Who wins, Aljamain Sterling or Calvin Kattar?