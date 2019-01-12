Alistair Overeem’s UFC Return Targeted For Russian Stadium Show

The UFC recently announced plans for an event in a Russian stadium in 2019. Heavyweight slugger Alistair Overeem may join in on the festivities.

Belarusian former champ Andrei Arlovski was reported as competing at the event when it was announced. Now, the event could have another monstrous heavyweight fight headed for its developing lineup. Reporter Farah Hannoun revealed the UFC was in the early stages of booking Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov in Russia:

I’m hearing that Alistair Overeem is projected to face Alexander Volkov on this event. Still early stages though but it’s in the works. #UFCRussia https://t.co/bD8RdcSZQZ — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) January 11, 2019

Longtime veteran Overeem recently rebounded from a two-fight losing streak to Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou by destroying Sergey Pavlovich at November’s UFC Beijing. The former Strikeforce, DREAM, and K-1 champion has gone 9-6 in 15 UFC bouts dating back to late 2011. He owns wins over former champs like Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Frank Mir, Fabricio Werdum, and Arlovski.

His potential opponent Volkov most recently lost a crushing match-up to Derrick Lewis at October’s UFC 229. The former Bellator and M-1 champion was controlling the fight for the majority of three round only to be viciously ko’d by “The Black Beast” in the final seconds. The defeat snapped a six-fight win streak for the Russian, including four straight in the UFC. He had knocked out Werdum in his previous fight last March.