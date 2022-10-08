Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari closed the book on their rivalry that spanned more than a decade on Saturday. The two heavyweights stepped inside the ring for their highly-anticipated trilogy bout as the main event of GLORY: Collision 4.

The two behemoths met for the first time in 2008 with Overeem scoring a first-round knockout upset. A year later the two would meet again in the K-1 World Grand Prix semi-finals. On that night, Hari evened the score with a TKO over the former Strikeforce heavyweight. champion. In their third meeting on Saturday night, Hari stepped into the ring as the general consensus favorite over his 42-year-old rival.

Alistair Overeem immediately comes out swinging big but eats a big counter right from Hari that sends him backward. Overeem moves in again with a big 1-2. Overeem is dropping his head as he looks for the big knockout shot early, but Hari is dodging and countering. Overeem continues the aggression, throwing unorthodox strikes reminiscent of a barroom brawler. Hari lands a nasty inside leg kick on Overeem. Then another. The round comes to an end with Hari landing another solid leg kick.

Overeem comes out equally aggressive in the second, but a low blow to Hari briefly pauses the action. Overeem lumbers forward and eats another nasty leg kick. Overeem appears to be losing steam as he moves forward but is unable to let the hands go as Hari picks him apart. Overeem throws a leg kick of his own but eats a right for his trouble. The two clinch up bringing a close to the second.

Hari opens the third with a low kick. Overeem moves in quickly with a jab but is immediately clinched by Hari. Overeem lands a 1-2 followed by a knee to the body. Hari returns fire with a big body shot. Overeem begins to swarm Hari, throwing heavy shots, and drops Hari with a right hand. Hari answers the count and Overeem swarms in, putting Hari on the canvas once again with a flurry of strikes. Hari again answers the count but is unable to muster a comeback as the round comes to a close.

Official Result: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari via unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 28-27) to win the highly-entertaining trilogy bout at GLORY: Collision 4.

Check Out Highlights From Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari Below: