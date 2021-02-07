Alistair Overeem didn’t have the best of nights.

Overeem collided with Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 18 headliner last night only to suffer a second-round TKO defeat after getting outclassed by the Russian for much of the contest.

It put a halt to his two-fight winning streak as well as his hopes of challenging for the UFC heavyweight title in his final run in the sport.

He also notably suffered a broken nose in the first round but only had good things to say about his opponent in Volkov who he proceeded to congratulate on Sunday.

Interestingly, he plans on continuing to compete as well.

“You’re a true warrior @volkov_alex Congrats on the win! Yesterday wasn’t my night. I could not recover from that punch in the first round after I broke my nose.

“My highest priority right now is to heal up and spend some well deserved time with the family. I’ll be back in the gym soon though. Thank you all for your support! I see the comments, you guys are the best.”

Overeem’s title hopes certainly took a big blow but are not vanquished yet. But it does appear he needs at least two more solid wins to stake a claim for just his second title shot.

