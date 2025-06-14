Alina Dalaslan Dreams Coming True At Oktagon 72

Oktagon 72 heads to Prague, Czech Republic this weekend. Taking place at the Eden Football Stadium, 25,000 fans will be anticipating a wild night. On the prelims, German fan favorite, Alina Dalaslan faces Roza Gumienna. After making her pro debut in March, Dalaslan is getting a big push by the promotion. Putting her on a big show like Oktagon 72.

Alina Dalaslan

After competing on the IMMAF scene as an amateur, Alina Dalaslan put on a clinic in her professional debut in March. She beat the brakes off Kamila Šimková. Dalaslan finished Šimková in the third round. She will be looking to replecate that at Oktagon 72, in front of almost double the attendance. At the press conference on Friday, she received a lot of fan support. After only one fight under the Oktagon banner, she is well on her way to becoming a star, and Oktagon is investing in her.

Oktagon’s investment in dalaslan

OktagonMMA has shown their love to Dalaslan across social media. They have pushed out comedic reels, highlight reels and even have their main broadcaster in Germany, RTL Plus, talking about her. Like Tamerlan Dulatov, OktagonMMA is looking to build a series of German stars. Alina Dalaslan has the pretty looks, and the fighting skills to become a mainstay in womens MMA.

A win in Prague would certainly make her an even fan favorite, and could see her enter the rankings for even bigger fights. Still a job to do on Saturday night, but the future is bright for Alina Dalaslan.