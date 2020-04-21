Ali Abdelaziz Won’t Stand In Way Of Potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Fight

Spread the word!













Ali Abdelaziz won’t stand in the way of a potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje lightweight title fight.

Gaethje is currently slated to face Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title on May 9 should the event go through. If he wins, Gaethje would not only become interim champion but also earn a date with Nurmagomedov.

That would create a slightly awkward situation with both fighters being represented by Abdelaziz. But just like fellow clients Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes fought at UFC 238 last summer, the notorious manager sees no problem with having more clients face each other.

“You saw (what happened when) Henry Cejudo fought Marlon Moraes before,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “If (Gaethje is) going to be interim champion, he’s going to fight Khabib for the undisputed lightweight championship. These guys work all their lives to become a champion. Who am I to step in the way to making that happen? I know Tony (Ferguson) had a problem before with (having the same management as Conor McGregor), but that’s not how I do business.

“I don’t think it’s fair for a manager or a promoter to stop a guy from having his dreams come true of becoming the undisputed UFC champion. If Justin wins, it’s a fair fight. Him and Khabib will fight.”

Even if Abdelaziz did have a problem with it, it would be pretty hard to deny Gaethje if he not only earned UFC gold but also ended Ferguson’s impressive 12-fight winning streak to do so.

Of course, all this hinges on whether the fight schedule does in fact resume next month.

Do you think Gaethje will beat Ferguson if the fight goes ahead?