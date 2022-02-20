Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz has mocked the recent losing skid of former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, claiming the Dubliner has now won a fight since the 1990s, as he finds himself in the midst of a two-fight losing run for the first time in his career.



Abdelaziz, a prominent mixed martial arts manager and agent, is notoriously the manager of McGregor’s former foe and former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov – with the two sharing one of the most heated rivalries in the history of the sport.

Conor McGregor has been linked to an Octagon return beyond this upcoming summer

During the run-up to McGregor’s October 2018 title challenge against Khabib, the Crumlin native fired multiple personal barbs at the Dagestan native, as well as some personal jibes at Abdelaziz himself.

Currently sidelined amid a fractured left tibia back in July in his first round doctor’s stoppage loss to former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier, McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon at some stage this year.

The trilogy rubber match marked the first occasion in McGregor’s professional mixed martial arts career that he had suffered back-to-back losses, following a January 2021 knockout loss to Poirier on ‘Fight Island’.

Without a victory since January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came opposite Donald Cerrone at the welterweight limit where he landed a 40-second knockout, however, given the current slide the 33-year-old finds himself, Abdelaziz criticized his recent form in a reply to Brian Kelleher, claiming McGregor had been win-less since the 90s.

“Brian (Kelleher), this guy (Conor McGregor) has not won a fight since the 90’s, you a lot better than him,” Ali Abdelaziz tweeted. “This guy get (sic) beat up inside the cage and outside the cage.”

Brian, this guy has not won a fight since the 90’s, you a lot better than him. This guy get beat up inside the cage and outside the cage. https://t.co/CVxWFQE1r4 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 19, 2022

Abdelaziz’s claims and reply follow a recent offer to Conor McGregor from Kelleher, who made a proposition to the Dubliner, which would see him corner him for his upcoming fight against Umar Nurmagomedov – in opposing corners to arch-rival, Khabib.

