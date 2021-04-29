Ali Abdelaziz is flattered that many are linking him with Jon Jones.

Jones made headlines recently when he announced that he had amicably parted ways his long time management company First Row Management after 11 years as negotiations for a Francis Ngannou fight continue to be at a standstill.

That means Jones is a free agent as far as management companies are concerned, and many observers were quick to call for him to sign with Abdelaziz’s Dominance MMA.

Although highly-controversial, Abdelaziz has clients ranging from former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje, Henry Cejudo and many more stars who all seem happy to have him handling business for them.

And while he won’t be chasing Jones to sign him, Abdelaziz is more than ready to help him with negotiations with UFC president Dana White.

“I wish nothing but the best for Jon, and I’m flattered my name come up,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “But I think Jon is the only person that can help Jon. Everybody thinks I can do magic, and people even say, ‘I hate Ali Abdelaziz so much. But I think he can help Jon.’ Of course, if I can help anybody, I will help them. I help guys I don’t even manage. Georges St-Pierre, when he came back (to fight Michael Bisping), I flew on a private plane with Dana White to meet him and Ari Emanuel to get a deal one. I didn’t make a dollar off Georges. Georges probably made $10 million. And I love Georges, and it was an honor to help Georges St-Pierre. Jon knows my number. I’m sure he has a great team around him, great people advising him. But if (he needs) any advice, I will be more than happy to advise Jon out of respect. It doesn’t have to mean, ‘Oh, I want to sign Jon Jones. I want to be his manager.’

“At the end of the day, I never invite myself to a party. If somebody wants to invite me to their party, we can talk. But I wish him nothing but the best and I wish Dana just to sit with him and they can talk with each other. They can sit in the room. Dana hated Kamaru (Usman) at one point. My job is to make peace with the fighter and the promoter.”

Perhaps Abdelaziz is the person who can get Jones vs. Ngannou to become a reality?