Oleg Popov Scores Split Decision Against Alexandr Romanov in Heavyweight Snoozefest – PFL 10 Highlights

Oleg Popov outworked Alexandr Romanov in the PFL World Tournament heavyweight final.

While the light heavyweight tournament final delivered plenty of action and a load of bloody, Thursday’s heavyweight finale failed to live up to the hype.

For much of the three-round affair, Popov’s game plan was to clinch his opponent. It proved to be an effective strategy, though one that left much of the live crowd unenthused. Romanov started to show a little life in the final minute of the third, catching Popov with a nice inside elbow.

After potentially giving away the first three rounds, Romanov finally came alive in the fourth, unleashing a flurry of strikes near the halfway point of the fourth. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

Following a solid bounce-back round from Popov in the fifth, the Russian knockout artist secured a decision victory to become the 2025 PFL World Tournament heavyweight winner.

Official Result: Oleg Popov def. Alexandr Romanov via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 49-48).

Check Out Highlights From Alexandr Romanov vs. Oleg Popov at PFL 10: