Entering tonight’s UFC Vegas 53 featured preliminary outing as one of the biggest betting favorites in Octagon history — undefeated wrestling ace, Alexandr Romanov backed up the bookmaker’s large lines with a routine first round americana stoppage submission.

Landing his fifth victory under the banner of the UFC, Moldova native, Alexandr Romanov drew Sherman on short notice eventually, after the pair saw their UFC Vegas 52 showdown removed from last weekend’s card.

Shooting an early double-leg — the first of two successful shots, Romanov quickly stepped from side control to full mount, forcing Sherman to the Octagon fence.

Laying out to winging ground strikes from the top, Romanov forced Sherman to belly out, before once more reverting to mount, and then stepping over to his left, locking up an americana lock and forcing a tap.

Below, catch the highlights from Alexandr Romanov’s dominant submission win over Chase Sherman

