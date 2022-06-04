Putting March main event woes firmly behind him, Alexander Volkov successfully rebounds from his UFC Fight Night London headliner against Tom Aspinall, to blitz through heavyweight knockout artist, Jairzinho Rozenstruik with a slew of first round strikes at the cage in the final bout of UFC Vegas 56.

Volkov, who made his second Octagon walk of the year, managed to evade winging hooks and overhand throws from Rozenstruik during a worrisome exchange in the center of the Octagon, circling out and stunning Rozenstruik with a well-planted right hand.

Forcing the Suriname native to fight from the Octagon fence, Volkov began to throw in abundance, knocking the mouth guard from Rozenstruik before referee, Herb Dean stepped in and called a halt to the bout — saving the latter from further punishment.

