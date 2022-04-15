A matchup of heavyweight striking talents, the #7 ranked contender, Alexander Volkov, and the #8 rated knockout finisher, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has been booked to take main event honors at UFC Fight Night 207 on June 4. At the time of publication, an official venue or location for the promotion’s event has yet to be determined.

Headlining for his second event running, Volkov most recently took curtain closing status at The O2 Arena for UFC London last month – suffering an opening round straight armbar loss to the unbeaten Atherton native, Tom Aspinall in front of a raucous home crowd.

For Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the Suriname puncher featured on the main card of UFC 266 back in September in his most recent Octagon outing – where he dropped a unanimous decision loss to UFC Columbus victor, Curtis Blaydes over the course of three rounds. Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA was first to report the heavyweight headliner on June 4.

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline UFC Fight Night on June 4, per UFC officials. Nos. 7 and 8 in the division, respectively. Early predictions? pic.twitter.com/9KjskxEXQL — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 15, 2022

Landing a whopping 22 career knockouts from a total 34 career victories, Moscow-born kickboxing ace, Volkov managed to achieve heavyweight gold under the M-1 Global banner before his move to the UFC back in November 2016.

Akin to Rozenstruik, Volkov embarked on a four-fight run of consecutive victories under the banner of the UFC – most notably taking out former undisputed heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum in another London main event in March 2018.

Dropping losses to Derrick Lewis, common-foe Blaydes, and former interim champion, Ciryl Gane since – Volkov has managed to nab wins over Greg Hardy, Walt Harris, Alistair Overeem, and Polish standout, Marcin Tybura since. Back in December 2012, Volkov also clinched the vacant Bellator heavyweight championship.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has landed knockout stoppages in 11 of his 12 professional victories

Rozenstruik, a trainee at American Top Team under head coach, Michael Babb – has so far landed a 6-3 promotional record with the UFC since his February 2019 landing.

Slated for his fourth headlining bracket since his move to the Octagon – Rozenstruik rallied from much adversity in his first main event at UFC Fight Night D.C. against the common-foe, Overeem – stopping the kickboxing ace with a bruising knockout with just six seconds left in their showdown.

Last June, Jairzinho Rozenstruik stopped Brazilian heavyweight, Augusto Sakai – coming as his most recent headliner and his most recent professional victory to boot.

