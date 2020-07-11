Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – UFC 251 Staff Predictions

Spread the word!













In the co-main event, Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title for the first time in a rematch against the man he dethroned in December, Max Holloway. Will it be repeat or revenge at UFC 251? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff thinks…

Jordan Ellis: I have struggled to make a pick on this one as I truly believe it is a 50/50 fight. Ultimately I have gone with Max Holloway because I know he can be so much better than he was at UFC 245. I expect him to be aggressive from the off and disturb whatever tactics Volkanovski has planned for the fight. The fight will go into the later round and most likely to a decision – one I believe Holloway will win although it could go either way.

Prediction: Max Holloway

Ryan Galloway: I see Volkanovski defending his title. Max claims to not have had training partners in person during his camp and if this is the case that is going to severely hinder his performance and will likely see Australia keep their UFC champion

Prediction: Alexander Volkanovski

Harry O’Connor: In the last fight Max Holloway fell victim to lethal combinations on the inside and brutal leg kicks on the outside which means Max has had just over 6 months to work on what went wrong. Can Max do enough to overturn such a dominant victory from Volkanovski? I don’t think so. I think Volkanovski wins by unanimous decision again.

Prediction: Alexander Volkanovski