UFC 280 takes the main stage this Saturday in Abu Dhabi as Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira battle it out for the undisputed UFC lightweight championship. Alexander Volkanovski reveals his thoughts.

Alexander Volkanovski serves as the main event’s backup fighter and will take to the scales on Friday with the rest of the card. If not needed, the featherweight fighter leaves fans with his prediction of how he sees Makhachev vs. Oliveira unfolding.

Oliveira is currently riding the hottest streak of his UFC career, dating back to his debut in 2010. As of late, the Brazilian has put together a staggering 11-fight win streak finishing highly prolific names such as Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Despite earning a title shot and headlining the biggest pay-per-view event of the year, Makhachev hasn’t quite got the name value in his win column like Oliveira possesses.

That being said, the Dagestan fighter holds notable and dominant wins over Drew Dober, Thiago Moises, Dan Hooker, and recent Bobby Green, which has granted him the opportunity to attain UFC lightweight gold.

The headliner between Makhachev and Oliviera seems like a coin flip on paper, but Alexander Volkanvoski weighs in on how he envisions the fight playing out.

Alexander Volkanovski gives Mackhavchev vs. Oliviera prediction

“Obviously, I’ve been studying these guys so I sort of know how this will go and how I’ll approach it, but how is Charles gonna approach it? How is Islam gonna approach Charles?” he told via his YouTube channel per MMA Fighting. “We don’t know, but I think if I had to lean towards someone it would have to be Islam.“

“No disrespect to Charles because Charles has proved himself, but I just think stylistically that’s maybe how I see it going.“

“Either late finish, whether it’s kimura, armbar, arm triangle, that type of stuff, or decision.

“And obviously, if I need to step in, you never know. As I always say, you know I’m a safe bet.”

Alexander Volkanovski believes Makhachev’s suffocating sambo wrestling approach will be too much for Oliveira, who does have the most submissions in UFC history to his name.

“Charles is the underdog as the champion,” he added. “He’s proven himself, obviously, but I can still see why he’s maybe the underdog.

“A lot of people think that’s disrespectful, I don’t think it is. I think maybe they’re just looking at Islam being able to control him, right?

“To be honest, I think Islam’s control, the way he approaches grappling is all about control. Controlling the legs, controlling the hips, climbing, staying heavy, sticking him in certain positions, and then slowly going into better positions and grinding him out that way. [He] doesn’t make too many mistakes.”

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanvoski ahead of UFC 280?