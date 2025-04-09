Alexander Volkanovski plans on reminding the world of his greatness at UFC 314

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski is ready to prove his greatness to the world this weekend when he battles Diego Lopes for the soon-to-be vacant UFC featherweight championship.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski has already written his name into the record books. He is one of the best featherweights to ever compete in mixed martial arts and while many believe he’s no longer in his prime, he has the chance to go out there and win back the belt on Saturday night at UFC 314.

In the eyes of many, this next fight is an incredibly dangerous one for Alexander Volkanovski. He’s going up against a very scary individual in Diego Lopes – but as we know, ‘The Great’ has never been one to shy away from a challenge, and he isn’t about to start now.

In a recent interview, Alexander Volkanovski made it clear that he’s ready to remind the masses why he was on top for so long.

Alexander Volkanovski is ready to prove himself

“There’s only one way to change everyone’s opinion. It’s to go out there this weekend and remind everybody. And that’s exactly what I plan on doing … People will forget, and that’s why we love this game. You know, people can be quickly reminded as well, and that’s exactly what’s gonna happen this weekend.”

“I don’t really like talking about myself like that,” he said of ‘greatest’ talk. “But what I do plan on doing is getting that belt back and defending, and just adding to to my legacy.”

“It’s gonna be pretty hard to to beat my resume,” Volkanovski said. “Especially with the title defenses and the people I’ve beat, two time champion, things like that. I think it’s gonna be very, very hard to top that. So that’s what I plan on doing. If people don’t think I’m that guy yet, they will in time to come, because I plan on having another title run after this weekend.”

Quotes via MMA Mania