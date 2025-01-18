Alexander Volkanovski hilariously reacts to Islam Makhachev’s short notice change at UFC 311

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has reacted to Islam Makhachev being given a short notice change of opponent in the main event of UFC 311.

In case you’ve been living under a rock: Arman Tsarukyan is out of UFC 311 tonight. In his place, Renato Moicano has stepped up to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. As you can imagine, a lot of people probably would’ve been hoping to get the call: and that includes, apparently, Alexander Volkanovski.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski stepped up on short notice for a rematch with Makhachev not so long ago. It didn’t go his way, to put it lightly, as he was violently finished by the lightweight king. Since then, he’s also lost his featherweight championship at the hands of Ilia Topuria.

In the following response to Dana White’s announcement about the new main event, Alexander Volkanovski proved why he’s one of the funniest fighters of the roster.

Why didn’t you call me?? — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) January 17, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski cracks a joke

“Why didn’t you call me??”

In terms of Alexander Volkanovski’s future, it’s hard to say what’s going to be next for him. The hope for many is that he’ll eventually get another crack at the featherweight belt, but in a game like this, you can never be too sure. He’s clearly more than willing to take on any contenders that come his way, but at the age of 36, he needs to get in there sooner rather than later.

This is a fighter who knows how to give the fans what they want. If he does come back in the near future, something tells us that lightweight is a more likely venture for him than featherweight. Alas, losing like that to Ilia Topuria had to sting, and ‘The Great’ will want to remind the world why he was champion for so long.