Off the back of his fifth successful title defense over the weekend at UFC 290 in his title unification win over Yair Rodríguez, Alexander Volkanovski has once more landed as the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter under the promotion’s banner – landing beside heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones.

Headlining at UFC 290 over the course of the weekend during International Fight Week, Alexander Volkanovski managed to successfully unify the featherweight titles against interim gold holder, Rodríguez, defeating the Mexican striker with a slew of third round ground strikes.

The victory propelled Alexander Volkanovski back to the winner’s enclosure following a unanimous decision loss to undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in an unsuccessful title challenge back in February in Perth, Australia atop a UFC 294 pay-per-view card.

Alexander Volkanovski reclaims top slot in the pound-for-pound rankings

And furthermore, last weekend’s stoppage win over Rodríguez, has one resulted in Volkanovski’s ascension to the number one slot in the pound-for-pound rankings – alongside current heavyweight kingpin, Jones, in the latest rankings update released this morning

Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) is once again the top pound-for-pound fighter in the #UFC, but with a catch.



After #UFC290, the updated rankings see the featherweight champ now as co-No. 1 along with heavyweight champ @JonnyBones Jones.



More: https://t.co/ser3X9p2BK pic.twitter.com/DzA2RBORKe — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 11, 2023

In other notable movement in the rankings, event co-headliner, Alexandre Pantoja debuted in the pound-for-pound pile at number nine – having clinched undisputed flyweight gold in a close, split decision win over Brandon Moreno.

At the middleweight limit, surging South African contender, Dricus du Plessis is also now the official number one ranked contender, usurping both Alex Pereira, and opponent, Robert Whittaker – following his devastating second round TKO win. du Plessis is in turn, expected to fight champion, Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September in Sydney, Australia.

In the official lightweight pile, Dan Hooker returns to the divisional top-10 for the first time since 2020, having turned in his second consecutive victory in a hard-fought decision win over New Zealand boogeyman, Jalin Turner in an instant classic on the main card.

Set for a two month sidelining as he undergoes a surgical procedure to address an elbow injury, New South Wales native, Volkanovski has not yet ruled out a return at UFC 294 in October, to take on the aforenoted, Makhachev in a title re-run.