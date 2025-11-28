Alexander Volkanovski is in no-win situation at UFC 325, says Din Thomas

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is in a no-win situation at UFC 325, says MMA expert Din Thomas.

As announced by Dana White last night, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his world title against Diego Lopes at UFC 325. It will serve as a rematch from their meeting in April of this year which, outside of being dropped early on, Volkanovski was able to win fairly convincingly. While Lopes has been able to bounce back since then, a lot of fans can’t quite believe that Diego has been able to receive another title opportunity ahead of Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev.

It’s a pretty bizarre situation, but of course, Alexander Volkanovski and his team seem to be handling it with grace as always. Still, this is a dangerous fight for ‘The Great’ and while he was able to get the job done in their first encounter, you have to question whether or not he will be able to follow up on that the second time around.

In a recent interview, Din Thomas gave his thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski’s situation.

Din Thomas’ view on Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC 325 fight

“I think Volk is in a no-win situation here,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “In a way he’s in a no-win situation because if he wins it’s like, ‘Hey, you just beat this guy last year and there’s two other guys that deserved it more than he does.'”

“I know who I know I think deserves a shot at the title: Lerone Murphy,” Thomas said. “Lerone Murphy to me deserves a shot at the title.

“He’s done everything the UFC’s asked of him, but he doesn’t scream entertainment, and Diego Lopes does. And it’s just in terms of flipping a fight one week, another numbered event the next week – you’ve got to go with the guy who’s going to sell. I think it’s important to Paramount to get off to a really strong start and get more people and it’s honestly better for the sport itself to have this fight as opposed to the meritocracy of Lerone Murphy, because he deserves it.”

“I think if he loses this might be it for him,” Thomas said. “He’s a Hall of Famer. If he loses this might be it for him, but if he wins he’s going to continue to fight until he loses. If he wins this fight he’s going to fight the next challenger, whoever that is. But if he loses this it’s probably it.

“I think Diego does it this time. When you’re 37 and already talking about retiring. I think a 34-year-old Volkanovski beats Diego Lopes 99 out of 100 times. I think a 37-year-old Volkanovski, it’s not as many. I think Diego gets him this time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie