Dominant UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has welcomed a trilogy paring with former division titleholder, Max Holloway off the back of a stunning UFC 273 win last night, as well as welcoming a potential lightweight division excursion.

Headlining his second consecutive UFC event, New South Wales native, Alexander Volkanovski stopped challenger, ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung with early fourth round strikes – having impressed earlier in the fight with a dominant striking display.

Forcing an eventual standing technical knockout victory over the South Korean challenger, Volkanovski managed to land his third successful defense of the featherweight throne – following prior victories against both Brian Ortega, and the above mentioned, Holloway.

The Freestyle Fighting Gym trainee was, however, initially booked to meet with Hawaii technician, Holloway in a third fight between the two before he was paired with Jung, following an injury to the former, which prevented a third bout.

Many have argued Alexander Volkanovski suffered a rematch loss to Max Holloway in July 2020

Fast setting himself apart from the featherweight pack with a third, routine title defense, Volkanovski both flirted with a third matchup against fellow outlier, Holloway, or a potential 155lbs excursion.

“That’s a fight (with Max Holloway) I wanted purely for the haters and all that type of stuff,” Alexander Volkanovski told assembled media following UFC 273. “… Obviously, I want the biggest fights. He showed that that’s probably going to be the biggest fight. So we’ll talke to the team, we’ll see if he wants it, we’ll see if we want it, if the team wants it, if the UFC wants it, and then we’ll make that decision, I’m going to make the right decision for the right reasons.”

“I’m in a position where I can do a couple of things, and if this division doesn’t want to sort itself out and they’re all going to sit back and f*cking wait for sh*t, then fine – I’ll move up and fight (at) lightweight,” Alexander Volkanovski said. “I’m an easy champ to understand. Take that number one spot, you get that shot. If not, let’s move up. I think we’re in a good position to move up, maybe see what happens in this lightweight division title fight, and maybe move up. Because again, I’m showing, I’m levels ahead in this (featherweight) division. Maybe we move up.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

For Holloway, the former champion has landed two victories since title rematch loss to Volkanovski, turning in impressive unanimous decision wins over both Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

