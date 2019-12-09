Alexander Volkanovski Hits Back At Those Who Say Jose Aldo Didn’t Show Up For Their Fight

Spread the word!













Alexander Volkanovski is just a couple of days away from getting to prove that he is the best featherweight in the world.

The Aussie takes on featherweight champion Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 245 on Saturday. Volkanovski has long claimed he is bad matchup for Holloway and that he plans on ending the “Blessed” era.

And appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, he reiterated his beliefs that he simply has way too many tools to come away with the victory:

“I’ve got so many tools,” he said. “I’m very comfortable out of range, I’m very comfortable in range. Obviously, I’m really good in the pocket.

“And you’ve seen me against [Jose] Aldo, really use that distance and footwork and stuff like that to get the job done.”

Volkanovski got the biggest win of his career when he outpointed Aldo at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, it was a dull affair with very little action. Many pointed to how Aldo just never showed up to fight that night.

But for Volkanovski, Aldo’s performance was only a result of his gameplan.

“I’m not going to go too far into detail,” he added. “You can see what I’ve done to Aldo. I completely shut him down. That wasn’t just because he didn’t show up. As much as people want to believe that, that ain’t what happened.

“Even if Aldo wants to believe that, again, nothing but respect, he’s a great champion. But I had him feeling like he was stuck in the mud. I had him doing exactly what I wanted him to do and I capitalized on that. And as soon people realize that, the sooner they’ll know how much of a real deal I am.”

Do you agree with Volkanovski?