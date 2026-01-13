Alexander Volkanovski Doubts Another Lightweight Title Shot Despite Paddy Pimblett’s Claim

Alexander Volkanovski thinks the chances of him fighting for the undisputed UFC lightweight title again are thin.

Volkanovski is currently gearing up for the first title defense of his second reign at featherweight and will face Diego Lopes in a rematch at UFC 325. ‘The Great’ wants to make easy work out of Lopes, take minimal damage, and then return to the octagon to fight Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy.

Earlier this month, Paddy Pimblett, who will take on Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 for the interim 155-pound strap, had predicted that if he becomes the undisputed champion in 2026, ‘The Great’ might move up in pursuit of two-division glory once more and challenge Pimblett. During a candid chat with Tom Aspinall, ‘The Baddy’ had predicted:

“I think if I win and he wins, and I get upgraded to undisputed champ, it wouldn’t surprise me if [Volk] thinks that’s the perfect opportunity to win the lightweight belt. I don’t want to fight Volk, I proper like Volk.”

Alexander Volkanovski has no plans to fight for UFC lightweight gold again

In 2023, Alexander Volkanovski fought for the 155-pound strap twice against then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and lost both times.

Recently, on The Ariel Helwani Show, while responding to Paddy Pimblett’s remarks, ‘The Great’ said that if he’s offered another shot at the lightweight title, he would gladly go for it. However, he feels that he doesn’t deserve one right now.

“If it’s offered to me, of course, I’m gonna fight for the lightweight title. But as everyone knows, I am pretty real with everything. Right now, it’s like, do I deserve a shot at the lightweight title already? Right now it’s like I know I don’t. It’s not something that I am planning. I’m not planning to fight for another 2-3 years. For me to deserve another shot like that, I’m gonna need another 2-3 wins… I don’t believe I deserve that [shot] right now.”

