Alexander Volkanovski Dismisses Retirement Rumors Ahead Of UFC 325

Ahead of UFC 325, Alexander Volkanovski has addressed his retirement rumors. ‘The Great’, who reclaimed the UFC featherweight title by cruising to a unanimous decision win against Diego Lopes last year, will make the first defense of his second reign at UFC 325, live from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Jan 31. He will run it back with Lopes.

Ahead of the title rematch, there have been rumors that this is the current and two-time UFC featherweight champion’s last fight, and he will lay down the gloves in front of his home crowd.

However, ‘The Great’ does not plan on retiring after UFC 325, unless something goes horribly wrong.

Alexander Volkanovski does not plan to retire after UFC 325

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, the Australian confessed that retirement is not something he plans on yet. He wants to win the Lopes rematch by taking minimal damage and then make a quick turnaround and face the undefeated Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy. The 37-year-old reaffirmed that he feels great, hitting the pads, and hence retirement has not crossed his mind. He said:

“If I were to get beaten up, would I come back to fight? No. But that’s not my plan. Unless things go horrendously wrong, I’m planning on going back out there. Whether it’s the next fight, taking on an undefeated fighter in the UFC, or something like that, that’s appealing… The plan isn’t definitely to retire.”

“I can’t promise another three, four years. But I don’t think I am retiring on this one because I’m planning on getting my hand raised and taking minimal damage… Maybe we’ll see what happens after that, who we’re going to have after that, and maybe it’s going to be a little more appealing fight to retire on.”

He added:

“I am planning on going out there and not taking any damage and have a quick turnaround… Then maybe we can do it with someone like Movsar [Evloev] or Lerone Murphy.”

