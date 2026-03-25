Alexander Volkanovski questions the process behind deciding his UFC title contenders

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the process behind deciding his title challengers.

Alexander Volkanovski is one of the pound for pound best fighters in the sport today, and even at the age of 37, he is still turning back contenders, coming off the back of consecutive wins over Diego Lopes. After UFC London, it seems like the undefeated Movsar Evloev will be his next challenger, but Jean Silva has also been named as a possible foe.

It certainly seems like the UFC is opting against giving Alexander Volkanovski the natural number one contenders, and it appears as if the man himself isn’t the biggest fan of this strategy.

In the following video, Alexander Volkanovski spoke openly about the promotion’s strategy, as well as who he believes he should be battling next.

Alexander Volkanovski questions title challengers

“Everyone knows what type of champion I am,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “How many times can I just keep not fighting the No. 1 contender? He (Evloev) was already No. 1, just fought No. 3, both of them guys were in front of everyone else pretty much. Diego Lopes is No. 2, but I’ve just fought him twice. So, these are the top two guys, and they had to face each other, and then you did have a winner. It’s obviously clearly going to be Movsar. I’m a pretty easy champ to understand, and I will fight the best.

“Even if UFC pushes someone like (Silva), it would be whatever, but it’s going to come to a point where it’s like, what are we doing here? I’m very confident I beat all these guys: Silva, Lerone Murphy, Movsar, all of them. Obviously Lopes. I look at fighting the best. Then if we talk legacy, who do we want? I want the undefeated guy that’s beat all the top guys because I know that beating him is going to look very good on my resume because of his record and who he’s beat. I’m confident he’s going to keep beating all the other fighters after that, so I know that’s still going to age well.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie