UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski trained with comedy duo The Inspired Unemployed ahead of his clinical performance against The Korean Zombie at UFC 273.

Alexander Volkanovski is on a dominant run to cement his place as the GOAT in the sport. In his most recent outing, ‘The Great’ extended his win streak to 21 when he dispatched Chan Sung Jung earlier this month at UFC 273. After three lopsided rounds in the champ’s favor, referee Herb Dean had seen enough and called off the contest in the fourth round as ‘The Korean Zombie’ wobbled back to the middle of the cage.

Although he was originally scheduled to fight Max Holloway, Volkanovski impressed most fans with a show for the ages.

In new footage that recently surfaced, the 33-year-old fighter can be seen practicing with social media stars Jack Steele and Matt Ford just days out from the event. As the Aussie fighter worked the pads, he was interrupted by the former tradies who offered him advice for his face-off against ‘The Korean Zombie’.

Ford recommended Volkanovski catch his opponent off guard from the very beginning, and then strike when he least expects it.

Volkanovski improvised a different game plan for the moment as he landed a flurry of punches in response to Ford’s genius suggestion. He even landed a crunching leg kick that saw Steele crumble down to the ground.

Alexander Volkanovski talks UFC 273 performance

Alexander Volkanovski reconnected with the social media sensations in New York following UFC 273 in Florida. The champ explained his thought process during the savage beatdown he put on ‘The Korean Zombie’. Talking about his commanding display, Volkanovski said, “It is crazy, I always believed I was capable of this. No one has ever done that to Zombie. I’m not just the champion, I am absolutely smashing these guys.”

He believes Zombie was not up to match his speed and seemed confused by the featherweight king’s tactics inside the octagon.

“He was a lot slower than I was, I could see he was puzzled by what I was doing. I started feeling bad towards the end, he was just too tough for his own good. He was eating some big shots and I remember punching thinking ‘ow this is hurting my hands’ and his face was getting worse and worse.” (h/t Daily Mail)

It looks like Volkanovski was worried for Zombie in the fourth round as he saw him walk back to the middle of the cage for the fourth round/

“In the fourth round, you can see on the footage he sort of wobbled as he came to the middle and I was just like stop the fight, I ended up saying to him ‘are you alright?’ and he was like ‘yeah’ and it obviously wasn’t long before I took him out.”

Is Alexander Volkanovski the featherweight GOAT?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.