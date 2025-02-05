Alexander Povetkin hit with four year ban, set to see 10 year run of results revoked amid drug testing fiasco

Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Alexander Povetkin has been hit with a stunning four-year ban from competition, and has seen 10 years worth of victorious results revoked this evening, after the retired Russian striker was hit with a massive suspension following an anti-doping program violation dating back to 2014.

Povetkin, a former WBC interim heavyweight gold holder, was flagged by the ITA (International Testing Agency) for use of performance enhancing drugs, namely Ostarine stemming from a 2014 anti-doping violation following testing from WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency).

Notably stemming from his knockout victory over Carlos Takam back in 2014, Russian veteran, Alexander Povetkin will have all results from a timeframe from 2014-2024 overturned to disqualification losses, including wins over the likes of the above-mentioned, Takam, Christian Hammer, Hughie Fury, and 2020 knockout win over two-fight rival, Dillian Whyte.

Making his final venture to the ring the following year in a rematch with British veteran, Whyte, suffering a knockout loss in their WBC interim heavyweight title re-run in Gibraltar.

Notably, Povektin — who has been flagged as part of an investigation into “allegations of systemic doping practices in Russian sport”, fought former world heavyweight champion, Wladimir Klitschko in 2013, and dropped a knockout loss to former two-time heavyweight gold holder, Anthony Joshua in 2018.

An Olympic gold medal at the summer games in Athens back in 2004, Povetkin landed a victory at the super heavyweight limit to add to other World Championship gold medal wins to boot.