WATCH: Anthony Joshua Destroys Alexander Povetkin To Remain Undefeated

Anthony Joshua is still the undisputed heavyweight king of the boxing world.

The Englishman was able to retain his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO (Super), and IBO heavyweight titles against Alexander Povetkin. Joshua knocked out Povetkin in the 7th round of their bout from the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The victory marked the 22nd consecutive win of Joshua’s career. He has won all but one of those fights via knockout. Check out Joshua’s finish of Povetkin here:

Joshua is the “money fight” in the heavyweight division of boxing. Fellow top-ranked heavyweight stars such as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have been trying to land a fight with the Englishman for quite some time. Unfortunately, a deal has never been able to come to fruition.

Wilder and Fury will instead fight one another in December. The winner is expected to be Joshua’s next opponent, likely in April from Wembley Stadium. There’s an April 13th date available from the venue that Joshua would like to make his return at for a big fight.

Whether it’s against Wilder or Fury, Joshua and Wembley Stadium will certainly do big business with each other when the time comes.