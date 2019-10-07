Alexander Gustafsson Unsure Any Light Heavyweight Can Beat Jon Jones Right Now

Spread the word!













Jon Jones is arguably the most dominant champion the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) has ever seen. “Bones” has never been legitimately beaten inside the MMA cage, and the only time he has lost a title has been due to his own personal issues outside of competition.

“Bones” comes off the first split decision of his career, in which he edged out challenger Thiago Santos after five rounds of fighting. Now, Jones is teasing some big fight news coming soon, leading many to believe, perhaps, Jones is preparing for a jump up to heavyweight. One man who knows Jones better than almost anyone is two-time opponent Alexander Gustafsson.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Gustafsson noted he doesn’t see anyone in the light heavyweight division at the moment that he thinks can beat Jones.

“Till now, I am not certain there is someone to beat him,” Gustafsson said. “But like with everything, there will come somebody.”

Gustafsson and Jones first met back at UFC 165 in 2013, where the two put on, arguably, the best light heavyweight title fight of all time. Despite many thinking Gustafsson should’ve gotten the nod, it was Jones who left victorious via unanimous decision. The Swede finally got his rematch in December of last year, only to be finished in the third round via TKO.

Now, the light heavyweight division is growing, with middleweights jumping up to 205 pounds in an attempt to make a run at challenging “Bones.” Gustafsson, who is now retired, believes that, should he decide to return, such developments motivate him and his fellow “old dogs” to work harder.

“Till now, I am not certain there is someone to beat him,” Gustafsson said. “But like with everything, there will come somebody.”

Do you agree with Gustafsson’s assessment that no light heavyweight can beat Jones right now? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!