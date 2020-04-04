Alexander Gustafsson Still Has ‘Couple More Years’ Left In MMA

Spread the word!













Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson is not done with the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Gustafsson announced his shock retirement from the sport last summer following a submission defeat to Anthony Smith at UFC Stockholm. However, just a couple of months later, the Swede had a change of heart as he considered a return and expressed an interest in facing Luke Rockhold.

There has been no major update since but in a recent interview, Gustafsson confirmed that things were looking good when it comes to an Octagon comeback:

“I’m (going to be) honest with you: I’m 33 years old and I feel like I’ve got a couple more years in me,” Gustafsson told MMA Junkie. “I just have to do it correctly this time, and I was actually looking to go to America before this coronavirus (expletive) happened – to go there and train just to get the feeling again and change the environment. I can’t give a yes or a no, but I’m training and it feels good.”

“The Mauler” has exclusively trained in Sweden in recent years though he did have stints at Alliance MMA in San Diego, California, in the past.

Before a return can come to fruition, Gustafsson hopes to travel Stateside again and only make a decision afterwards:

“I remember that feeling to get away and get that focus in and get that tunnel-vision and go against guys that are actually better than you,” Gustafsson said. “It’s not about age in this sport. It’s about having fun and to keep evolving. I feel like I need to get out there in the deep waters again and test my skills against many guys and get better as a fighter, then see what’s next.”

Gustafsson’s last win was a knockout over Glover Teixeira back in May 2017. In total, he is 2-4 in his last six fights with two of them being failed attempts at the light heavyweight title.

Do you want to see Gustafsson back in action soon?