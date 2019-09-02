Alexander Gustafsson Considering Return, Wants Luke Rockhold Fight

Spread the word!













Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson may have had a short-lived retirement.

“The Mauler” announced his retirement from the sport following his submission loss to Anthony Smith at UFC Stockholm back in June. Many were surprised with his decision at the time as he was still relatively young in his mixed martial arts career. And despite three failed bids at the 205 title, there was also the possibility of a move to heavyweight.

However, Gustafsson appears to have had a change of heart as he recently revealed retirement might have been an early call:

“It came quite fast,” Gustafsson told MMA Viking. “I was home for a couple days, and I had itching in my hands and wanted to get back and train.”

While he has expressed an interest in returning to action, there is nothing set as of now:

“I just want to train and get into shape,” Gustafsson added. “Let’s see how it goes.”

Gustafsson vs. Rockhold?

If he does come back, there is one opponent in mind for him and that’s former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. The pair seemed to be on a collision course in the past, especially with Rockhold moving up to light heavyweight.

It could be a possibility now if the Swede decides to compete again:

“(I) would love a fight,” Gustafsson explained. “A fight against Luke would be a great way to come back. He is a tough guy, a legend.”

What do you make of the news? Is a return the right choice for Gustafsson?