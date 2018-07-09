Alexander Gustafsson Says Cormier Should Vacate Light Heavyweight Title

Daniel Cormier is a two-division UFC champion.

“DC” added the UFC heavyweight title to his collection to go along with his 205-pound title when he defeated Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 226 in Las Vegas this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018).

After the fight, Cormier was confronted by the returning Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon, who UFC President Dana White later confirmed will challenge “DC” next for the heavyweight title.

At the post-fight press conference, Cormier noted he’s only looking to take fights that will break the bank before his retirement date in early 2019 approaches. Unfortunately for the light heavyweight division, nobody at the weight class really gets Cormier’s wheels turning – well, except a puzzling match-up with former champion Shogun Rua.

A pivotal 205-pound match-up is set to go down at the UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) early next month in Los Angeles when Alexander Gustafsson faces Volkan Oezdemir.

Joining The MMA Hour with Luke Thomas today (Mon. July 9, 2018) Gustafsson said Cormier better drop the light heavyweight title, or he wants the UFC to make his fight with Oezdemir for the interim light heavyweight title (quotes via MMA Mania):

“They should do this fight for the interim title, it’s the No. 1 guy vs. the No. 2 guy,” Gustafsson said. “If ‘DC’ makes up his mind and wants to come down, we can fight for the real title. “He better let that belt go, he can’t sit on his throne and decide who’s fighting and who’s not. When I beat Volkan I’ll be the number one guy and the next fight is for the belt, that’s it.”

Gustafsson has long voiced his frustrations with Cormier jumping up to heavyweight, knowing it will stall the progression of the 205-pound division as Cormier will likely be slow to defend his title – if not forego defending it at all.

He famously took Cormier to the limit in their classic five-round match-up in 2015, ultimately losing a razor-thin split decision in one of the toughest bouts of “DC’s” career. “The Mauler” has been out of action since his thrilling fifth-round knockout of Glover Teixeira at May 2017’s UFC Sweden, and currently has his hands full with former title challenger Oezdemir, who was dominated and finished by Cormier at January’s UFC 220.

Does the towering Swedish slugger have a good point about the sad state of the stagnating UFC light heavyweight division? Should Cormier defend the 205-pound title or vacate it?