Alexander Gustafsson Pitches Jon Jones Rematch For UFC Title

Alexander Gustafsson pitches a rematch against Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title, a fight that fans have long been interested in watching.

Gustafsson was supposed to fight former title contender Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 227 pay-per-view event. But that fight got nixed after the former title contender pulled out of the bout due to injury.

This led Gustafsson waiting to see if the promotion could find him a suitable replacement, but he then suffered a minor injury. It was one of a few setbacks for a fighter who is just looking to build any momentum in the past few years.

Since losing to UFC light heavyweight champion Cormier at the UFC 192 pay-per-view event, he has won back-to-back fights as he scored a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz and knocking out Glover Teixeira.

Classic First Fight

There is some history between these two fighters as Jones successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Gustafsson back at UFC 165 in 2013 by decision. It was a close war that saw both men have their moments and one of the best fights in the history of the promotion. Some fight fans could even argue that the former title contender may have won the fight.

So much so that the talk of a rematch was real enough that it would’ve probably been made if Jones didn’t have personal and legal issues since that fight. Now that Jones is cleared to fight once late October rolls around, he is allowed to fight again. With the UFC needing big fights these days, the former title contender pitched his case for fighting Jones again with the light heavyweight title on the line. This is if Daniel Cormier vacates his title.