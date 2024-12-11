Global Fight League (GFL) reveals massive roster, including ex-UFC champions, Wanderlei Silva

The Global Fight League (GFL) has this evening revealed their massive roster of fighters, including a handful of former UFC championship holders, as well as Brazilian veteran, Wanderlei Silva — despite recent claims from the Curitiba native that he is suffering from CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) and other degenerative brain issues.

Appearing during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening, Darren Owen, an executive from the Global Fight League (GFL) confirmed plans for the organization to hold an official roster draft next month ahead of an official event premiere in April of next year.

“We’re funded, we’re 100 per cent ready to launch,” GFL executive Darren Owen told. “Everything is in line that needed to be in line. We waited as long as we needed to wait to get to this point and now it’s time. Our funding came in last September, so since then it’s been go-time. We put everything into place and here we are.”

Global Fight League (GFL) reveals roster of fighters ahead of April premiere event

Amongst some notable names on the promotion’s roster already, a host of former UFC champions are slated to compete, including Tyron Woodley, Junior dos Santos, Luke Rockhold, Anthony Pettis, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, Frank Mir, and Benson Henderson.

6 teams

4 continents

MMA Draft

300+ fighters eligible to be drafted

120 fighters will be drafted

20 fighters

10 divisions (2 fighters per division)

Other names currently slated to feature under the banner of the GFL include Hector Lombard, Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos, Kevin Lee, Bi Nguyen, Alan Belcher, Jeremy Stephens, Marlon Moraes, Gegard Mousasi, Rousimar Palhares, Lance Palmer, and Will Brooks to name a few — as well as former Pride FC megastar, Silva.

Worryingly, during recent proceedings in the Zuffa vs. Le antitrust lawsuit, former UFC star, Silva revealed he suffered numerous concussions during his brief stint in the Octagon, and believes he is now dealing with CTE issues.

“While fighting for the UFC, I suffered many significant injuries, including concussions,” Wanderlei Silva’s declaration revealed, as obtained by John S. Nash. “I fear that during my career I have suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI) and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE including depression, mood swings, and irritability. To date, no treatment for CTE has been found. I suffer from sleep apnea and have difficulty sleeping and breathing. That I can recall, I have had four surgeries on my nose, 1 on my face, 2 on my left knee, 1 on my right knee and 1 on my elbow.”