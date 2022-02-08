Alexander Gustafsson has heaped praise on his teammate Khamzat Chimaev for the commitment and work ethic he shows in the gym, claiming that ‘The Wolf’ trains five times per day.

Gustafsson recently made a guest appearance on the MMA Hour Podcast and was discussing a range of different topics and issues, one of which was Chimaev. Gustafsson took the opportunity to discuss Chimaev’s commendable discipline and training habits, saying:

“He [Khamzat Chimaev] works harder than I ever worked. This guy doesn’t have anything else than the gym and fighting. This what he eats, sleeps and is doing all day long. In my prime, when I fought Jon Jones and those guys back in the day, I did three sessions a day, and I sparred 20 rounds every sparring session. My conditioning was crazy. But this guy, he outworks me. He doesn’t get tired.”

Is Gilbert Burns next for Chimaev? Michael Bisping weighs in

Chimaev is undoubtedly one of, if not the most exciting prospects in the entirety of the UFC right now, and rumours are flying that he could be set for a mammoth step up in competition to face the number two ranked welterweight in the world right now, Gilbert Burns, a fight that UFC legend Michael Bisping is very excited for.

During a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping, the former middleweight champion of the world, said:

“I don’t think he’s too big of a step up. I think Khamzat Chimaev is more than capable of handling that. He’s had four fights in the UFC and smoked everybody. So, now it’s like, well, we’ve got to give him someone good.” Bisping said per Sportskeeda.

“He’s beaten very, very good competition. But I mean, we’ve got to step it up. We’ve got to give him a real test, and Gilbert Burns is. And Gilbert Burns seems down for it. And Chimaev seems down for it. And when he’s been as popular and successful as he has, now it’s time to start giving him serious fights.”

This is without a doubt, one of the most exciting matchups that could be made at welterweight. Chimaev, as mentioned above, is coming off of a demolishing submission win against Li Jingliang, whilst Burns is coming off of an impressively dominant decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Will we see this fight happen? Don’t bet against it.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will become a UFC champion in 2022?

