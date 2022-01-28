A welterweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is being targeted for UFC 273.

The two top welterweight contenders were originally open to a slot on the UFC 274 card planned in Brazil, but that card has been moved. If Chimaev’s travel visa is approved, the matchup will be all but finalized.

This news was first reported by Combate’s Raphael Marinho.

This will easily be the toughest matchup of Chimaev’s career to date, as he moves closer to a potential welterweight title shot. Burns fell to Kamaru Usman last year in his first shot at welterweight gold.

The Khamzat Chimaev/Gilbert Burns Winner Could Get The Next Title Shot

Rumors have claimed that UFC 273 will take place in either Jacksonville, FL or Brooklyn, NY although nothing has been officially announced by the promotion.

Chimaev made his UFC debut back in 2020, earning a second-round submission win over John Phillips. Before that, he enjoyed an unblemished tenure overseas in Brave CF.

Chimaev has risen to stardom after a series of dominant performances in the UFC. In his last outing at UFC 267, he mauled Li Jingliang and eventually earned a rear-naked choke submission for the win.

As for Burns, he’s looking to get back to the title shot after falling short at UFC 258. He followed it up with a solid bounceback performance over Stephen Thompson at UFC 264.

Burns has looked nearly unbeatable since moving up to welterweight from lightweight. He’s earned one-sided wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, and Gunnar Nelson since adding weight.

Chimaev and Burns have gone back and forth on social media for months, and it sounds like they’ll finally get their opportunity to fight in the Octagon. A formal announcement by the UFC could be imminent.

What is your way-too-early prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns?

