Alexa Grasso Teases Zhang Weili Fight: ‘It’s My Dream Fight’

Alexa Grasso has made it known that she considers a showdown with Zhang Weili to be her dream fight.

Next weekend, Alexa Grasso will attempt to finally put an end to her rivalry with Valentina Shevchenko. The pair will square off at Noche UFC, one year after their rematch ended in a controversial draw – in a bout that many believe should’ve been awarded to Shevchenko.

While she can’t afford to look to the future too much, it goes without saying that Grasso has proven herself to be one of the best fighters in women’s mixed martial arts today.

Someone else who can make a claim on that is Zhang Weili. As Alexa Grasso continues to rule as UFC women’s flyweight champion, the strawweight championship has belonged to Zhang for a while now.

During a recent interview with Stake, Grasso opened up on her desire to fight Zhang at some point in the future.

Alexa Grasso wants Zhang Weili

“Weili Zhang is my dream fight,” Grasso told Stake. “It will be one of my biggest fights to date. She is strong, powerful, and well-rounded. She is a great fighter and I even heard she would love to test herself at 125, so I would love to welcome her.”

“I would love to be a two-weight world champion, it is such a big question and goal for me,” Grasso said. “However, I have friends in the upper weight classes such as [Lupita] ‘Loopy’ Godinez in the Strawweight division and Irene Aldana in the Bantamweight division, and our team’s goal is to all be champions in each of our weight classes so I would have to pause that dream for now.”

Quotes via Stake

While nobody knows what’s around the corner in a sport like this, it’s safe to say that a lot of people would be happy to see this matchup.