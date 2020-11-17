An intriguing women’s flyweight bout between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber has been added to the UFC 258 pay-per-view event.

The news was confirmed by the promotion on Tuesday. The event will take place February 13 but there is no location or venue confirmed as of yet.

Rising prospects look to stamp themselves as contenders 👏 @MayceeBarber vs @AlexaGrasso is official for February! pic.twitter.com/vv3RglTsPe — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2020

Grasso is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ji Yeon Jim in August in what was her flyweight debut.

Having alternated between wins and losses in her last few fights, the Mexican prospect will now look to kickstart a winning streak for the first time since suffering her first career defeat back in November 2016.

Barber, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from her first professional defeat.

“The Future” was outpointed by Roxanne Modafferi in their UFC 246 encounter earlier this year in January after tearing her ACL during the fight. Prior to that, the 22-year-old was undefeated with an 8-0 record and had earned TKO finishes in all three of her UFC appearances.

UFC 258 is reportedly set to be headlined by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. A middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall is also expected to feature on the card.

