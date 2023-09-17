Off the back of her split draw decision with former champion, Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of Noche UFC last night, pound-for-pound best, Alexa Grasso admits she’s not completely sold on a trilogy fight with the former, claiming she does not want to “stop the division” and chasing contenders.

Headlining a Mexican Independence Day card in Las Vegas last night, Grasso retained her undisputed flyweight title in a controversial split draw (48-47, 47-48, 47-47) decision against Shevchenko – in the pair’s hotly-contested title rematch.

Attempting to close the curtain definitively on her rivalry with the Krgsyzstan striker, Grasso turned in a huge upset victory at UFC 285 back in March, submitting Shevchenko with a third round neck crank submission win in a rallying performance.

Alexa Grasso unsure about immediate trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko

And emerging from ‘Sin City’ with her championship in tow last night, Grasso, who has been chased most recently atop the division by the surging pair of both Erin Blanchfield, and Manon Fiorot, remained coy on a trilogy fight with Shevchenko immediately, amid the presence of fresh competition.

“It’s an interesting question,” Alexa Grasso said of a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko whilst speaking with assembled media after Noche UFC. “I wouldn’t like to stop the division. You know, there’s a lot of girls fighting a lot, you know, to have this opportunity like I did. So I don’t like to stop it – it all depends on the UFC.”

“If they want a trilogy, let’s do this,” Alexa Grasso explained. “I know how it is to be fighting all the time and to wait for your spot, and I wouldn’t like to just stop the division.”

