UFC 315 set for Bell Center as Octagon returns to Montreal for the first time in 10 years

Officially announced by the promotion tonight, UFC 315 is set to take place on May 10. from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec — with the Octagon set to land in the region for the first time since UFC 186 all the way back in 2015.

Confirmed on social media tonight, UFC 315 will take place in May from the 23,000 seater, Bell Center in Montreal — with the most recent organizational event at the venue coming in the form of UFC 186 over 10 years ago, with then-undisputed flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson featuring in an impromptu headliner against challenger, Kyoji Horiguchi.

UFC 315 set to land at Bell Center as promotion returns to Montreal

MONTREAL we are BACK,” UFC posted on their official X account. “The Octagon is heading up north for #UFC315.”

MONTREAL we are BACK 😤



The Octagon is heading up north for #UFC315 🇨🇦



Tickets on sale Feb 28 | Learn more: https://t.co/nnDMHrujre pic.twitter.com/uzdX1BJjjg — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2025

Initially scheduled to field an undisputed bantamweight title fight rematch between then-titleholder, T.J. Dillashaw and Brazilian veteran, Renan Barao, the above-mentioned Johnson and Horiguchi took main event honors in a short-notice headliner after the initial headliner was scrapped due to injury.

Successfully defending his championship with a stunning fifth round armbar submission win over Japanese star, Horiguchi, Johnson would score the latest finish in Octagon history with a final round finish with just a single second remaining on the clock.

That card would also feature other notable names including former title challengers, Valerie Letourneau, Alexis Davis, and Patrick Cote, as well as former championship winners, Michael Bisping, and Quinton Jackson in main card clashes.

At the time of publication, an official headliner nor any other fights for the UFC 315 card on May 10. have been confirmed by the organization.