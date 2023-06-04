UFC president, Dana White has confirmed that while nothing his “guaranteed” for former middleweight champion, Alex Pereira in terms of a title siege at the light heavyweight limit following his UFC 291 next month, a victory over fellow ex-titleholder, Jan Blachowicz would land him in a “pretty damn good spot” to stake his claim.

Pereira, the current #1 ranked middleweight contender, is slated to make his Octagon return at UFC 291 in July – making his light heavyweight division debut in an outing against former undisputed division kingpin, Blachowicz in a co-main event bracket.

Atop that pay-per-view event in Salt Lake City, Utah – a high-stakes potential lightweight title-eliminator is set – with former interim division champions, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje topping the Delta Center event.

Initially suggesting an immediate title offing with current undisputed light heavyweight best, Jamahal Hill in his divisional bow, Pereira, a former two-weight GLORY Kickboxing gold holder has been pitted against Polish veteran, Blachowicz instead.

Alex Pereira calls for title opportunity at light heavyweight limit

However, according to White, the Sao Paulo striker may not have to wait long to potentially fight for light heavyweight spoils in a bid to reclaim UFC gold, with a victory over Blachowicz appearing to prime him for another championship siege.

“Nothing is ever guaranteed,” Dana White told assembled media following UFC Vegas 74. “But yeah, if he (Alex Pereira) beats Jan (Blachowicz), he’s in a pretty damn good spot [to fight for a light heavyweight championship]. [It’s] not a bad place to be if you beat Jan.”

Most recently headlining UFC 287 back in April of this year, Brazilian knockout artist, Pereira suffered a stunning second round KO loss to four-fight rival, Israel Adesanya – dropping the undisputed middleweight crown in the pair’s Octagon rematch in Miami, Florida.