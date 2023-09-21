Former undisputed middleweight champion, Alex Pereira is set to make his Octagon return in tandem with fellow former titleholder, Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in November – with the pair vying for the vacant light heavyweight crown at Madison Square Garden.

Per an official announcement from UDC CEO, Dana White, Pereira will co-headline the New York card against the returning former light heavyweight champion, Prochazka.

The bout will take co-main event status, beneath a long-awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight between the incumbent and pound-for-pound number one, Jon Jones, and former champion, Stipe Miocic.

Alex Pereira returns at UFC 295 against Jiri Prochazka

Making a successful light heavyweight divisional bow at UFC 291 back in July, Pereira scored a close split decision win over another former division titleholder – defeating Jan Blachowicz over the course of three rounds.

Himself sidelined since he headlined UFC 275 back in May of last year in Singapore, Prochazka struck light heavyweight gold on that occasion with a submission win over Pereira’s close friend and teammate, Glover Teixeira.

Forced to vacate the crown back in December of last year ahead of a rematch with Brazilian veteran, Teixeira, Prochazka suffered a reportedly gruesome shoulder injury, sidelining him ultimately for 11 months.

Hoping to strike gold for the second time since beginning his Octagon tenure back in 2021, Pereira took home the middleweight title last November at MSG, defeating former two time champion, Israel Adesanya with a rallying fifth round TKO.

Pereira would ultimately lose the crown to the above-mentioned, Adesanya at UFC 287 earlier this year after suffering a thunderous second round KO in their Miami, Florida rematch.

UFC 295 takes place on November 11. from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York – with Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic headlining the card ahead of Pereira’s title return against Prochazka.

