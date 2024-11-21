Alex Pereira’s Devastating Strikes Leave Opponent Blind in Title Bout

Blind or not, Khalil Rountree wasn’t about to throw in the towel against Alex Pereira.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Rountree found himself with a shot at the reigning light heavyweight king at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. Though the announcement left a lot of fans scratching their heads, there was no doubt that the two heavy hitters would deliver an absolutely banger in The Crossroads of the West.

And that’s exactly what they did.

For nearly four rounds, ‘Poatan’ and ‘The War Horse’ went toe-to-toe with each fighter landing some big blows on the other. But in the end, it was Pereira who would come out on top, battering and bloodying Rountree en route to a TKO with only 32 seconds left in the penultimate round.

Khalil Rountree Couldn’t see against Alex Pereira but he didn’t care

Looking back on their entertaining clash during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Rountree revealed that at one point during the fight he was essentially blind after absorbing some of Pereira’s brutal strikes.

“I mean, in the moment, you don’t necessarily feel it. Like, for instance, in the fight where this cut happened, I got hit –boom,” Rountree said. “I knew I’d been hit hard because my vision started to blur a little. But the second one that landed, the one that actually split my eye, I literally thought, “I’m blind. But f*ck it, I’m gonna keep going.” “I couldn’t see anything after that. I just saw light — no shadows, no detail. It was like someone put a frosted film over everything. I was like, ‘I can’t see. I’m f*cking blind.’ But whatever, I’m not giving up. The sensation, though — I didn’t feel anything. The adrenaline was too high. I knew my eye was messed up, but I thought, ‘I’ll deal with it later.'”

The loss snapped Rountree’s five-fight win streak while moving Pereira to 9-1 under the UFC banner.