Dana White justifies Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree: ‘Makes a lot of sense’

UFC CEO, Dana White has responded to criticizm of a booked headliner between champion, Alex Pereira and challenger, Khalil Rountree later this year – claiming the pairing “makes a lot of sense” – before challenging Magomed Ankalaev to ‘earn’ a shot at the divisional crown.

Pereira, the incumbent undisputed light heavyweight titleholder and a former middleweight gold holder, is slated to return in two months time at UFC 307, headlining the promotion’s return to Salt Lake City in a title showdown with the surging, Rountree.

Most recently featuring in the main event of UFC 303 at the end of June, Sao Paulo finisher, Alex Pereira landed a stunning second round high-kick knockout win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka – felling the Czech Republic native for the second time since their first meeting last November.

As for Rountree, The Ultimate Fighter finalist has been embroiled in an anti-doping violation since he felled former title challenger, Anthony Smith with a third round knockout back in December, however, is set to take on Alex Pereira in his premiere title tilt in the organization.

Dana White defends Alex Pereira – Khalil Rountree booking

And amid scrutiny from former title chaser, Ankalaev – who features just two weeks after Pereira’s return at UFC 308 as he battles Aleksandar Rakic, the Russian has been challenged by White to earn his own title fight next.

“He (Magomed Ankalaev) didn’t get skipped over, he’s got a fight coming up,” Dana White said following the Contender Series overnight. “We were laying the fights out now, Ankalaev’s got a fight lined up, go in there, do your thing, look great, obviously you’re next.”

“We had a to make this fight card and as you go down the line you start looking at it, it’s clear (Khalil) Rountree makes a lot of sense and you said it yourself, ‘No way in hell that’s not a fun one.’” Dana White continued. “Timing is everything.”