UFC champion Alex Pereira reveals his secret to seducing women: ‘Pull up on them and be like…’

If you need some advice on how to pick up women, Alex Pereira has got you covered.

UFC fans seem to have just as much fun dissecting Pereira’s love life as they do watching him demolish opponents inside the Octagon. After his longtime girlfriend, Merle Christine disappeared from his social media, MMA Twitter was determined to find out what went wrong between the two. According to Pereira during an interview with Full Send, Christine was actually married to another man — though she did later clarify that she was separated from her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Since then, it appears as though Alex Pereira has already moved on. Last month, fans noticed a handful of videos popping up featuring ‘Poatan’ and Brazilian beauty Polyana Viana, who posted a clip on Instagram of the two grappling in Pereira’s kitchen.

So how does Alex Pereira keep getting all ladies? Well, wonder no longer as the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion has shared his secret with the world, courtesy of a video clip originally shared on his YouTube channel.

“Pull up on them and be like, ‘Damn, your face reminds me of my first girlfriend.’ Then she’ll be like, ‘Damn, you’re comparing me?’ Then she’ll be like, ‘What do you mean?’ Then you say, ‘Well, I never dated before.'”

Alex Pereira puts his light heavyweight title on the line at UFC 300

When Pereira is not busy mixing the culinary arts with BJJ, the two-division titleholder is gearing up for a showdown with former 205-pound king Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 headliner on April 13. It will be Pereira’s first defense of the belt since scoring a second-round knockout against Jiri Prochazka to claim the crown in November.

As for Viana, the 31-year-old fighter is a lackluster 4-6 inside the Octagon and is coming off of back-to-back second-round losses against Iasmin Lucindo and Gillian Robertson. Overall she is 13-7 in her mixed martial arts career, though we don’t suspect it’s her work inside the cage that is keeping her under contract with the UFC.