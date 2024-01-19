UFC star Alex Pereira details split from ex-Girlfriend, reveals she was married during relationship: ‘I deleted her from my life’

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has shed light on his recent break up with ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, accusing the latter of being married whilst in their relationship – before urging fans to “delete” her from their lives, as he claims he has already done.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and current undisputed light heavyweight gold holder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 295 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

Minting himself as a two-division champion just two years deep into his Octagon tenure, Sao Paulo striker, Pereira laid waste to former champion, Jiri Prochazka, stopping the returning Czech Republic native with a second round TKO in the pair’s vacant title fight.

Alex Pereira details recent breakup with Merle Christine

And expected to remain at the light heavyweight limit for the time being amid links to an immediate title defense against the likes of Jamahal Hill, and Magomed Ankalaev – and even Dricus du Plessis, who expressed an interest in fighting the Brazilian overnight, Pereira delved into some details on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Christine.



“Well, it’s a little hard to talk about this because, for me, I already deleted this person [Merle Christine] from my life,” Alex Pereira told The Full Send podcast. “I would also like to ask my fans to also delete her from your life. It was a person I believed, I put her in my house, with my family. After all, I found out, she was married.”

Alex Pereira broke up with his girlfriend because he found out she was married 😳 pic.twitter.com/IDAWhkcajH — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 19, 2024

Also linked with a stunning heavyweight divisional move in the immediate future in search of a stunning third Octagon title triumph this year, Pereira has been linked with a massive interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall.

And welcoming the opportunity to fight GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame inductee, Pereira in the future, Atherton native, Aspinall claimed he would fight the former, however, did not want to be viewed as a “bully” for fighting the lighter challenger.

Who do you want to see Alex Pereira fight in his return to the UFC?