Video – Alex Pereira returns to training with Dillon Danis ahead of UFC 313 title grudge fight

Appearing to heed recent advice from Daniel Cormier, UFC 313 headliner, Alex Pereira has returned to training in Connecticut this week following his trip to Australia earlier this month — with footage of the Brazilian sparring new GFL (Global Fight League) signing, Dillon Danis surfacing on social media.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion, returns to action in just weeks’ time at UFC 313, as he attempts to lodge his fourth successful defense of his throne in the last 11 months combined.

And taking on the surging number one ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev — Pereira’s regime was called into question this week by the Hall of Fame inductee, Cormier, who urged him to return from ‘Downunder’ and put the hours in the gym.

“He (Alex Pereira) was in Australia last week, shaking the hand of Drake as he went on stage for his concert,” Daniel Cormier said during an episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy. “What is Pereira still doing in Australia? He fights in two weeks!”

“I got back from Australia and all last week, I’m up at three o’clock in the morning,” Cormier explained. “I don’t care that Pereira’s got weeks to get ready, he’s going to be ready and going to be prepared, but even those two to three extra days when he’s adjusting his clock to get back on schedule in Connecticut … he’s going to have to deal with all that travel and all that difference in time. And where’s Glover [Teixeira]? Is Glover just in Australia with him? Is it just him and Plinio [Cruz]?”

Alex Pereira spars with Dillon Danis in return from Australia visit

And appearing to take the urging of Cormier on board, former two-weight champion, Pereira posted footage of himself training with former Bellator MMA contender and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Danis on social media this evening.

Earlier this month to boot, Pereira appeared to somewhat ramp up his preparation for UFC 313, sparring heavily with South Korean boxing star, Kim Hyeong Gyu during his trip to Australia.