Ciryl Gane can find success against Alex Pereira, says Francis Ngannou

MMA legend Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the fight between Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250.

This summer, Ciryl Gane and Alex Pereira will compete against one another for the UFC interim heavyweight championship. Tom Aspinall is still out recovering from his eye surgeries, caused by Gane, with many questioning why he was even able to get this title shot in the first place. Alas, it’s happening, and Pereira has the chance to become the first ever (kind of) three-weight world champion in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Ciryl Gane is the kind of guy who can always put together a nice run of wins but when he gets to the very top of the mountain, he isn’t quite able to get over the finish line. For whatever reason, the undisputed title fight is always one step too far, and although he could set himself up for another crack at it here, getting past a motivated and determined Poatan is going to be a big ask.

In a recent interview, Ciryl Gane’s former opponent Francis Ngannou had the following to say about this matchup.

Francis Ngannou believes Ciryl Gane’s speed and movement could frustrate Alex Pereira and make it a very tough fight



"Ciryl Gane moves a lot, he’s fast, and Pereira will be more stiff, stable, and strong, solid, and Ciryl will be more fast, moving around. It’s going to be very… pic.twitter.com/iq09UCCM6B — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 30, 2026

Francis Ngannou on Ciryl Gane’s chances against Alex Pereira

“Ciryl Gane moves a lot, he’s fast, and Pereira will be more stiff, stable, and strong, solid, and Ciryl will be more fast, moving around. It’s going to be very difficult for Alex Pereira to even get close to the distance to figure out what he can do. Ciryl will get him frustrated. I think it’s a very good matchup for Ciryl Gane.”

There’s no denying that the Frenchman is an exceptionally talented fighter in his own right. With that being said, Alex Pereira has been on a different level to most ever since entering the UFC, and it will be very interesting to see how things play out at the White House.

Either way, Tom Aspinall is going to have his eyes full regardless of who comes away from the contest as the new interim heavyweight champion, and it could inject some life back into what has been a dying division as of late.