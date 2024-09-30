Alex Pereira Backs Dana White’s Claim, Declares Jon Jones the MMA GOAT

Alex Pereira thinks Jon Jones is MMA’s undisputed GOAT.

This Saturday (October 5), ‘Poatan’ will return to the Octagon for his third defense of the light heavyweight title in 2024. Meeting him in the UFC 307 headliner will be heavy-hitting contender Khalil Rountree who looks to shock the world and stop Pereira’s destructive reign atop the 205-pound division.

In just a few short years, the ‘Brazilian Boogeyman’ has entered the GOAT debate with wins over a slew of former world champions, including Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill, and Jiri Prochazka on two separate occasions. However, ‘Poatan’ isn’t ready to dub himself the greatest of all time.

Instead, he leans toward the side of White who has unapologetically hailed Jon Jones as the undisputed GOAT of mixed martial arts over the last several months.

Alex Pereira agrees with Dana White and says Jon Jones is the GOAT of MMA 🐐



"Like Dana White says, he's the man."



🎥 @HelenYeeSports #UFC #MMA #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/jaSDOtD3oN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 29, 2024

“Right now being active, Jon Jones [is the MMA GOAT],” Pereira told Helen Yee. Like Dana White says, he’s the man.”

Does Jon Jones’ Antics Outside the Octagon exempt him from GOAT Status?

Jon Jones’ resume as a (mostly) unbeaten fighter with title reigns in multiple divisions undoubtedly puts him in the GOAT conversation whenever it comes up, but those who deny him the designation often point to his long stretches of inactivity, his failed drug tests, or his slew of run-ins with the law.

Daniel Cormier recently suggested that while ‘Bones’ is a great fighter and one of the biggest draws in the game today, he shouldn’t have a spot reserved on the Mount Rushmore of MMA because of his antics outside the Octagon. Of course, ‘DC’ still has plenty of beef with ‘Bones’ stemming from their days fight over the light heavyweight title, but he makes a reasonable point nonetheless.

Do you think Jon Jones deserves a spot atop the MMA GOAT list?