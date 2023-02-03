Alex Pereira issues chilling warning to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 287 rematch: ‘Ready to kill’

Ahead of his undisputed UFC middleweight championship rematch against arch-rival, Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 on April 8. – Brazilian knockout ace, Alex Pereira has issued a chilling message to the Nigerian-Kiwi – claiming he’s “ready to kill” ahead of his Octagon return.

Headlining UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Sao Paulo striking phenom, Alex Pereira managed to clinch the undisputed middleweight crown with a stunning, fifth round rallying TKO win over City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya.

The victory came as Pereira’s seventh in professional mixed martial arts, and third in combat sports over Adesanya alone, following a prior dubious decision win, and a knockout win in the pair’s GLORY Kickboxing re-run in his native Brazil.

Booked to rematch Adesanya at UFC 278 on April 8. – with the pay-per-view event expected to take place in Miami, Florida, although a location has yet to be determined by the organization at the time of publication.

Prior to his win over Adesanya at MSG last November, Alex Pereira, a former middleweight and light heavyweight titleholder under the aforenoted, GLORY Kickboxing banner – stopped Andreas Michailidis in his Octagon debut, before landing a decision win over Bruno Silva, a knockout success against division contender, Sean Strickland.

Alex Pereira issues a chilling message to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 287

Previewing their April rematch, Pereira posted a picture on his official Instagram of himself standing opposite Adesanya at UFC 281 in November last, with the caption “ready to kill” ahead of the duo’s rematch.

Seeing his reign at middleweight champion halted in his knockout defeat to Pereira, Adesanya had racked up five successful title defenses over division competition since assuming the undisputed throne in 2019.

Last year alone, Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker, following a prior win over two-time foe, Marvin Vettori, a knockout of Paulo Costa, and a forgettable decision success over promotional alum, Yoel Romero.